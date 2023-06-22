The 41st Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game is set for this Sunday

Many of the state’s top senior high school baseball players will get to play one final game on the high school stage and, for most, it is an opportunity of a lifetime - playing in the 41st MAI Capital Management Brooks Robinson All-Star Game, Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The 41st edition of this classic, named after one of the most popular athletes in Baltimore sports history – Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson – will take place immediately following Sunday’s Major League game between the Orioles and Seattle Mariners, which is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The teams are divided into North and South rosters of 15 players each, with two alternates. Hereford’s Brad Duvall will lead the North team, assisted by Mike Frownfelter (Urbana), Corey Goodwin (Poly) and Steve Sutherland (Walter Johnson). Centennial’s Denis Ahearn will skipper the South team with the assistance of Kyle Daubert (Parkside), Matt Skrenchuk (Broadneck) and Steve Tiffany (Glenelg).

Here are the full rosters for each team:

North All-Stars

Pitchers

Ben Berger, Sherwood

Liam Diehl, Hereford

Oliver Ellison, Brunswick

Keegan Johnson, Urbana

Leo Simpson, Walter Johnson

Catchers

Oliver Martin, Clarksburg

Nick Pratt, Indian Creek

Infielders

Frank Adamski Jr., John Carroll

Ryan Bouma, Sherwood

Zane Gross, Churchill

Griffin Madden, Allegany

Ethan Ruiz, John Carroll

Outfielders

Amari Allen, Sherwood

Brian Scott, Sherwood

Griffin Shirk, John Carroll

Alternates

Isaac Kreisler, Churchill (P)

Harry Middlebrooks, Archbishop Curley (IF)

South All-Stars

Pitchers

Landon Castor, Glenelg

Sam Howard, South River

Sean Murphy, Broadneck

Cody Sharman, Archbishop Spalding

Cooper Sidell, Gilman

Catchers

Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial

Ethan McNally, Archbishop Spalding

Infielders

Austin Carter, North County

Quinn Dean, Reservoir

Aidan Harris, Hammond

Dylan Melton, Glenelg Country

Outfielders

Alex Craig, Crofton

Adam Hicks, Gilman

Gavin McIntyre, Washington

Sam Ross, Gilman

Alternates

Thor Holdrebrand, North County (P)