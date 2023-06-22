The 41st Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game is set for this Sunday

Many of the state’s top senior high school baseball players will get to play one final game on the high school stage and, for most, it is an opportunity of a lifetime - playing in the 41st MAI Capital Management Brooks Robinson All-Star Game, Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The 41st edition of this classic, named after one of the most popular athletes in Baltimore sports history – Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson – will take place immediately following Sunday’s Major League game between the Orioles and Seattle Mariners, which is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.
The teams are divided into North and South rosters of 15 players each, with two alternates. Hereford’s Brad Duvall will lead the North team, assisted by Mike Frownfelter (Urbana), Corey Goodwin (Poly) and Steve Sutherland (Walter Johnson). Centennial’s Denis Ahearn will skipper the South team with the assistance of Kyle Daubert (Parkside), Matt Skrenchuk (Broadneck) and Steve Tiffany (Glenelg).
Here are the full rosters for each team:
North All-Stars
Pitchers
Ben Berger, Sherwood
Liam Diehl, Hereford
Oliver Ellison, Brunswick
Keegan Johnson, Urbana
Leo Simpson, Walter Johnson
Catchers
Oliver Martin, Clarksburg
Nick Pratt, Indian Creek
Infielders
Frank Adamski Jr., John Carroll
Ryan Bouma, Sherwood
Zane Gross, Churchill
Griffin Madden, Allegany
Ethan Ruiz, John Carroll
Outfielders
Amari Allen, Sherwood
Brian Scott, Sherwood
Griffin Shirk, John Carroll
Alternates
Isaac Kreisler, Churchill (P)
Harry Middlebrooks, Archbishop Curley (IF)
South All-Stars
Pitchers
Landon Castor, Glenelg
Sam Howard, South River
Sean Murphy, Broadneck
Cody Sharman, Archbishop Spalding
Cooper Sidell, Gilman
Catchers
Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial
Ethan McNally, Archbishop Spalding
Infielders
Austin Carter, North County
Quinn Dean, Reservoir
Aidan Harris, Hammond
Dylan Melton, Glenelg Country
Outfielders
Alex Craig, Crofton
Adam Hicks, Gilman
Gavin McIntyre, Washington
Sam Ross, Gilman
Alternates
Thor Holdrebrand, North County (P)
Kyle Lowman, North County (C)