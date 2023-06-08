The Baltimore Banner Awards: Harford County fall sports

The top team performances in Harford County during the fall 2022 sports season were led by Fallston High School. The Cougars won the Class 1A girls soccer state title and finished as the runners-up in the Class 1A boys state championship game.

The North Harford boys soccer team was also a runner-up, reaching the Class 2A state final. One other Harford County program grabbed a fall championship: the John Carroll field hockey team in the IAAM B Conference.

In addition, Joppatowne won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division football championship and Bel Air was the football champion in the Chesapeake Division.

The county featured several outstanding individual athletes in the fall season, including our selections for Male and Female Fall Sports Athletes of the Year in Harford County.

Harford County Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Steven Robinson, Joppatowne Football

Joppatowne has little history as a football power, but the Mariners had a sensational season, thanks in large part to the performance of senior Steven Robinson. Robinson rushed for 1,824 yards and 24 touchdowns on 181 carries (10.1 average). He likely would have surpassed 2,000 rushing yards, but he was whistled for a targeting penalty in the first quarter of Joppatowne’s Class 1A state quarterfinal win over Lake Clifton. The call not only forced him out of the remainder of that game, but he also was ineligible for Joppatowne’s Class 1A state semifinal loss to Fort Hill the following week.

In addition to his production in the ground game, Robinson had 23 receptions for 385 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 41 tackles on defense, including six for loss. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Robinson runs with speed and power. He has clocked 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash while benching 315 pounds and squatting 500. The Mariners’ 11-2 record was one of the best in school history.

Harford County Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Katherine King, Fallston Soccer

In leading Fallston to a second straight Class 1A girls soccer state championship, Katherine King scored 20 goals. Three came in a 3-2 state-final win over South Carroll. King scored twice in the second half to rally the Cougars from a 2-1 deficit.

King added 14 assists to her senior season as she earned all-metro honors for a second consecutive year and was named a first-team all-state selection. She also served as a team captain for the Cougars. Next fall, King will play for Bridgewater College (Virginia) in the Old Dominion Conference.