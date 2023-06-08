The Baltimore Banner Awards: Harford County spring sports

Fallston won three spring championships in the Upper Chesapeake Athletic Conference: the Chesapeake Division in baseball, boys lacrosse and coed tennis. The Cougars also captured the 1A boys lacrosse state championship and finished as the runner-up, for a third straight year, in the 1A girls lacrosse tournament.

C. Milton Wright won the girls lacrosse title in the Chesapeake Division, while the Aberdeen boys brought home the lacrosse crown in the Susquehanna Division. In track, the Bel Air boys and Harford Tech girls were champions of the Chesapeake Division, while the Patterson Mill boys and North Harford girls won the Susquehanna Division.

In addition, C. Milton Wright’s baseball team reached the 3A state final.

One of the leaders of the CMW baseball team and one from the Fallston girls lacrosse team are our selections as the top individual performers in Harford County spring sports.

Harford County Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Tommy Cannavale, C. Milton Wright Baseball

Tommy Cannavale is one of the best pitchers/catchers in the Baltimore area, having led C. Milton Wright to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A state playoffs. Cannavale is an outstanding defender behind the plate, sporting a top-notch 1.92 pop time when releasing throws against opposing base stealers. He entered the postseason with a .485 batting average, six doubles, three triples, two home runs and seven steals. He also went 4-0 on the mound during the regular season with a 1.57 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

He continued those strong performances throughout the postseason, hitting .467 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBIs. In addition, he pitched 19 1/3 innings in the playoffs, appearing in four of the Mustangs’ five games. He had a 2.83 ERA in the playoffs, allowing nine hits while striking out 24 batters and earning two wins. In the Mustangs’ first playoff game, they fell behind Harford County rival Bel Air 13-3 after four innings but rallied for a 14-13 victory. Cannavale pitched the final four innings, allowing one run and one hit. In the state final against River Hill, he allowed one hit over six innings and the only run he allowed came home on a safety squeeze, as the Mustangs fell 1-0.

Harford County Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Ayla Galloway, Fallston Lacrosse

A three-sport superstar, Fallston’s Ayla Galloway led the Cougars to three straight appearances in the girls lacrosse state finals. This spring, she scored 62 goals and handed out four assists. She won 55 draw controls, scooped 16 ground balls and forced 16 turnovers.

Known for her competitiveness in everything she does, Galloway helped the Fallston basketball team reach the Class 2A West Region final, one year after winning a state championship, and she was a key member of the Cougars Class 2A state championship soccer team in the fall. She is headed to Mercer University to play lacrosse.