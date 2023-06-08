The Baltimore Banner Awards: Howard County spring sports

Glenelg High School led the way with two Howard County championships this spring, winning titles in baseball and girls lacrosse. The boys lacrosse county title went to Marriotts Ridge, while Reservoir was the softball champion and finished as the Class 3A state runner-up.

Oakland Mills not only swept the boys and girls county track and field championships, but the Scorpions also swept the Class 2A state meet for the boys and girls.

River Hill won a pair of state titles, the 3A baseball and the 3A girls track championships, while the Mount Hebron boys lacrosse team reached the 3A state championship game, finishing as the state runner-up.

Our selection as Howard County’s top male athlete of the spring uses his legs to excel, while our top female athlete did her best work with her arm and bat.

Howard County Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills Track

Trevin McHargh helped Oakland Mills to another Howard County outdoor track and field championship in 2023, placing first in the 100-meter dash (10.82 seconds). He was part of the winning 400 and 800 relay teams. He won the 100 at the Class 2A West Region meet, placed second in the 200 and ran on the first-place 400 and 800 relay squads.

In the 2A state championships, McHargh ran the anchor leg for Oakland Mills’ championship 800-meter relay team, which posted a time of 1:27.77 to top second-place Westlake by nearly two seconds. McHargh is also a running back on the Scorpions football team. He will continue his athletic and academic career at Mount St. Mary’s.

Howard County Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir Softball

Maggie Frisvold led Reservoir to a third straight Howard County championship and its first undefeated regular season. She was 16-0 in the pitching circle with a 0.48 ERA and 170 strikeouts as the Gators, ranked No. 1 in the Baltimore Banner/VSN Top 15, advanced to the Class 3A state championship game at the University of Maryland.

Frisvold batted .643 with three home runs, 47 RBIs and 42 runs scored. The UMBC recruit holds school records in strikeouts, ERA, batting average and triples.