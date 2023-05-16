Family tradition ends at St. Frances

Former standouts like Devin Gray, Mark Karcher, Angel McCoughety and Angel Reese are etched in St. Frances basketball lore.

The Dorsey/Jones family have a pretty good legacy as well. Sisters Daimoni and Kameryn Dorsey and brother Rajier Jones have been a huge part of the East Baltimore’s powerhouse program for nearly a decade. Kameryn, the youngest of three siblings, signed with St. Francis University in Pennsylvania last week.

“It felt like a family atmosphere…ever since I first stepped on campus, it just felt like the best fit,” said Kameryn Dorsey.

Dorsey, a 5-foot-7 guard and four-year letterwinner, averaged 4.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season for St. Frances, which reached the IAAM A Conference final for a seventh straight campaign. The Panthers finished No. 2 in the final Baltimore Banner/VSN Top 15 poll.

In four seasons, Dorsey went 69-11, winning the 2020 IAAM A title. She played three seasons alongside sister Daimoni, who’s currently playing for Bethune-Cookman. Daimoni went 68-10 in four seasons, winning the IAAM A championship in 2019 and 2020 and was an all-IAAM A selection in 2022.

Jones, who played collegiately for Chicago State and Grayson College in Texas, played three seasons for the Panther boys. He went 86-32 with two BCL tournament championships. He was an all-tournament selection in 2018 and voted the league’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019.

Kameryn admitted there was pressure to become a Division I recruit like her siblings.

“Playing with my sister and my brother going here, I’ve been a Panther since he’s (Rajier) been here,” said Dorsey, who had mother Katrina Powell and father Damon Dorsey alongside during the signing ceremony inside St. Frances’ chapel. “We’ve been here for a long time.”