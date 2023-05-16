Family tradition ends at St. Frances

Kameryn Dorsey follows in siblings’ footsteps, gains basketball scholarship with St. Francis University

Published on: May 16, 2023 1:15 PM EDT|Updated on: May 16, 2023 1:16 PM EDT

Kameryn Dorsey (center) is flanked by brother Rajier Jones (left), mother Katrina Powell, father Damon Dorsey and sister Daimoni Dorsey after her signing ceremony last week. The senior guard signed a scholarship with St. Francis University of Pennsylvania. (Derek Toney)
Former standouts like Devin Gray, Mark Karcher, Angel McCoughety and Angel Reese are etched in St. Frances basketball lore.

The Dorsey/Jones family have a pretty good legacy as well. Sisters Daimoni and Kameryn Dorsey and brother Rajier Jones have been a huge part of the East Baltimore’s powerhouse program for nearly a decade. Kameryn, the youngest of three siblings, signed with St. Francis University in Pennsylvania last week.

“It felt like a family atmosphere…ever since I first stepped on campus, it just felt like the best fit,” said Kameryn Dorsey.

Dorsey, a 5-foot-7 guard and four-year letterwinner, averaged 4.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season for St. Frances, which reached the IAAM A Conference final for a seventh straight campaign. The Panthers finished No. 2 in the final Baltimore Banner/VSN Top 15 poll.

In four seasons, Dorsey went 69-11, winning the 2020 IAAM A title. She played three seasons alongside sister Daimoni, who’s currently playing for Bethune-Cookman. Daimoni went 68-10 in four seasons, winning the IAAM A championship in 2019 and 2020 and was an all-IAAM A selection in 2022.

Jones, who played collegiately for Chicago State and Grayson College in Texas, played three seasons for the Panther boys. He went 86-32 with two BCL tournament championships. He was an all-tournament selection in 2018 and voted the league’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019.

Kameryn admitted there was pressure to become a Division I recruit like her siblings.

“Playing with my sister and my brother going here, I’ve been a Panther since he’s (Rajier) been here,” said Dorsey, who had mother Katrina Powell and father Damon Dorsey alongside during the signing ceremony inside St. Frances’ chapel. “We’ve been here for a long time.”

