State boys lacrosse playoffs update

ACCE claims first state semifinal berth; Broadneck rolls to 4A state final four

VSN Staff and VSN Staff

Published on: May 19, 2023 1:28 AM EDT

Poly vs. City boys lacrosse
(Derek Toney)
Wednesday

STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Smithsburg 9, No. 8 Liberty 2

No. 2 ACCE 17, No. 7 Francis Scott Key 1

No. 3 Perryville 18, No. 6 Pikesville 8

No. 4 Fallston 10, No. 5 Southern 5

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Huntingtown 12, No. 8 Northeast 1

No. 2 Easton 12, No. 7 Sparrows Point 4

No. 3 Hereford 15, No. 6 Oakdale 2

No. 4 Kent Island 17, No. 5 Glenelg 5

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Linganore 14, No. 8 Damascus 5

No. 2 Severna Park 8, No. 7 Towson 5

No. 3 Chopticon 10, No. 6 River Hill 9

No. 5 Mount Hebron 10, No. 4 Catonsville 5

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Broadneck 24, No. 8 Laurel 1

No. 2 Sherwood 16, No. 7 North County 4

No. 3 Churchill 6, No. 6 Dulaney 5

No. 4 Urbana 25, No. 5 Eleanor Roosevelt 2

Friday

State semifinals

CLASS 1A

at Bel Air

Perryville vs. ACCE, 6 p.m.

at Wheaton

Fallston vs. Smithsburg, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

at Paint Branch

Kent Island vs. Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

at Crofton

Chopticon vs. Severna Park

Saturday

CLASS 2A

at Havre de Grace

Hereford vs. Easton

CLASS 3A

at Paint Branch

Mount Hebron vs. Linganore

CLASS 4A

at Crofton

Urbana vs. Broadneck