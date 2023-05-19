State boys lacrosse playoffs update

Wednesday
STATE QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Smithsburg 9, No. 8 Liberty 2
No. 2 ACCE 17, No. 7 Francis Scott Key 1
No. 3 Perryville 18, No. 6 Pikesville 8
No. 4 Fallston 10, No. 5 Southern 5
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Huntingtown 12, No. 8 Northeast 1
No. 2 Easton 12, No. 7 Sparrows Point 4
No. 3 Hereford 15, No. 6 Oakdale 2
No. 4 Kent Island 17, No. 5 Glenelg 5
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Linganore 14, No. 8 Damascus 5
No. 2 Severna Park 8, No. 7 Towson 5
No. 3 Chopticon 10, No. 6 River Hill 9
No. 5 Mount Hebron 10, No. 4 Catonsville 5
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Broadneck 24, No. 8 Laurel 1
No. 2 Sherwood 16, No. 7 North County 4
No. 3 Churchill 6, No. 6 Dulaney 5
No. 4 Urbana 25, No. 5 Eleanor Roosevelt 2
Friday
State semifinals
CLASS 1A
at Bel Air
Perryville vs. ACCE, 6 p.m.
at Wheaton
Fallston vs. Smithsburg, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
at Paint Branch
Kent Island vs. Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
at Crofton
Chopticon vs. Severna Park
Saturday
CLASS 2A
at Havre de Grace
Hereford vs. Easton
CLASS 3A
at Paint Branch
Mount Hebron vs. Linganore
CLASS 4A
at Crofton
Urbana vs. Broadneck