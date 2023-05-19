Horse racing

Black-Eyed Susan Day wins big on eve of Preakness

Taxed, trained by Randy Morse, won the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at 11-1.

Kaitlin Newman

Published on: May 19, 2023 6:41 PM EDT|Updated on: May 19, 2023 7:00 PM EDT

Taxed, ridden by jockey Rafael Bejarano, comes in first at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Preakness weekend opened up with the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Day, also known as “Preakness Eve,” on Friday, May 19. Taxed, ridden by jockey Rafael Bejarano, won the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at 11-1, with a time of 1:49.45.

The Maryland Jockey Club renamed the historic Black-Eyed Susan Stakes in 2021 to honor the late George E. Mitchell and his work in the Park Heights community. Mitchell, who passed away in 2020 at 66, was best known for his involvement in the Langston Hughes Business, Community and Resources Center. The winner of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will receive 60% of the $300,000 purse, with 20% to second, 10% to third, 6% to fourth, 3% to fifth and 1% to sixth.

The Black-Eyed Susan is one of Pimlico’s oldest stakes races, the first race was run in 1919 as the Pimlico Oaks. The very first Black-Eyed Susan Stakes was won by a horse named Milkmaid. Milkmaid’s owner J. K. L. Ross also won the first Triple Crown with the colt Sir Barton in 1919.

In 1952, the race’s name was changed as a nod to the Preakness and Maryland’s state flower. It was given graded-stakes status in 1973. Most of the prestigious stakes races on the day’s card, including the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, are for fillies and mares.

Racehorses round the turn at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Racehorses round the turn during the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

“I normally go to Kentucky Derby. We call it the ‘dirty derby’ there,” said Tamarah Taylor from Atlanta. “This is my first time at Preakness. I wanted to try something different this year, so here I am. It’s a different experience and I’m already a fan.”

Each race of the Triple Crown has its own trademark cocktail. The Kentucky Derby has the mint julep, Belmont Stakes has the Belmont Jewel and Preakness has the Black-Eyed Susan. First created in 1973, the modern version of the cocktail is vodka and bourbon shaken with peach schnapps, orange juice, and sour mix.

“It’s yummy. It’s complicated. It was a lot of ingredients. It’s expensive to make at home, so it’s nice to have it here. The glass it comes in here is wonderful,” said cocktail fan Caroline Rowe from Baltimore.

Black-Eyed Susan Day is a chance to break out the fashion, the wallets, and of course the hats, before the chaos of Preakness day begins.

The iconic Black-Eyed Susan cocktail at the Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Scenes from Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The track is reflected in a visor worn by an outrider at the George E. Mitchell Black-eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race on May 19, 2023.

The track is reflected in a visor worn by an outrider at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A support horse waits by the gates during a race at the Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sabrina Aloe poses for a portrait in a hate she made herself at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Sabrina Aloe poses for a portrait in a hat she made herself at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Kyle and Rosie Corfman laugh with their baby, Calvin, following one of the earlier races at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

People try on hats at Hats by Marjae at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bobbie Dickens of Harford County watches the horse races with friends at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Bobbie Dickens of Harford County watches the horse races with friends at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Chuck Moore lifts a copy of The News American that ran the day after Secretariat won the 1973 Preakness Stakes as he waits for a race to begin at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Handlers walk their course off the track at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Handlers walk their horse off the track at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

A support horse with a braided tail waits by the gates during a race at Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 19, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

George Frey holds a magnifying glass to read the small print in the program for the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2023. Frey has traveled from Pennsylvania to Baltimore every year for the past 54 years to attend the Preakness Stakes. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Taxed, ridden by jockey Raphael Bojarano, comes in first at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 19, 2023.

Taxed comes in first at the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan with a time of 1:49.45. Jockey Rafael Bejarano is aboard. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Discarded slips from lost bets cover the floor of Pimlico Race Course during the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on May 19, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)