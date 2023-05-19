Black-Eyed Susan Day wins big on eve of Preakness

The Maryland Jockey Club renamed the historic Black-Eyed Susan Stakes in 2021 to honor the late George E. Mitchell and his work in the Park Heights community. Mitchell, who passed away in 2020 at 66, was best known for his involvement in the Langston Hughes Business, Community and Resources Center. The winner of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will receive 60% of the $300,000 purse, with 20% to second, 10% to third, 6% to fourth, 3% to fifth and 1% to sixth.