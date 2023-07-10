Live updates: Orioles star Adley Rutschman chases Home Run Derby crown

SEATTLE — Austin Hays sees it every day in batting practice.

His Orioles teammates just might abandon their proper approaches for one or two swings. The goal? Launch a monstrous shot into the bleachers.

If Hays had to create a Home Run Derby with just Orioles players, Ryan Mountcastle would be first on his list. Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman, of course, deserve to be there. To round it out, after some deliberation with a reporter, the fourth and final spot would go to Gunnar Henderson.

Who would win in that group is impossible to predict in the hypothetical realm. But Hays saw the 461-foot rocket shot of a home run Rutschman crushed in Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins as an apt example of what Rutschman can do to a ball. And when asked what he expects from Rutschman in Monday night’s Home Run Derby (8 p.m. on ESPN), all Hays had to do was reference that blast.

“He’s primed and ready to go, now,” Hays said.

The expectations vary. Rutschman, forever soft-spoken, has emphasized how fun it will be to live out a long-held dream he and his father, Randy, shared since Adley was little. No matter how the father-son duo does, Rutschman said “we’ll laugh.”

“We’re just trying to enjoy it, do our best and put on a good show,” Rutschman said.

His fellow All-Star teammates believe in Rutschman’s ability to do more than just have fun. Right-hander Yennier Cano said Rutschman could hit 25, 26 or even more home runs in his round, although with Rutschman set to face No. 1 seed Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, it’s a tough challenge.

“It’s Rutschman against a Cuban guy, so I’m not choosing any sides,” Cano said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones with a laugh, acknowledging his own Cuban heritage as a pull. Rutschman, a No. 8 seed, will have his work cut out for him.

Robert has 26 homers this year, and the outfielder’s maximum exit velocity is in the top 12% of baseball, according to Statcast. Rutschman has 12 homers, and the catcher’s hard-hit percentage this year is 29.

That’s why they play the game — er, Home Run Derby. Anything can happen in a bracket setting.

“With his caliber of swing, I mean, he can do well at anything,” said Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller. “When we approach him as a hitter, it’s a difficult matchup. You’re trying to throw him everything you can to keep him off balance. I think BP fastballs will do him quite well today. You don’t want to throw it right there, because he has the power, for sure.”

Rutschman said he plans to start by hitting left-handed, the side of the plate from which he has hit nine of his homers this year. He’s open to switching to right-handed swings if the opportunity calls for it.

This is something Adley and Randy Rutschman have done for most of their lives. They’ve participated in mock Home Run Derbies at high school and college fields around their home in Sherwood, Oregon. Now, up the road, Randy will take the mound and throw to his son again — just with more eyes watching.

“It’s trying to figure out what zone my dad wants to throw me in and trying to pick out a spot on the field — right-center, whatever it is — and trying to drive the ball through there,” Rutschman said.

But beyond that, Rutschman doesn’t have some grand plan. He last participated in a Home Run Derby when he was a kid playing in a youth tournament. He’s more focused on his dad, and any dingers to go with it are a bonus.

“Mostly go have fun,” Rutschman said. “Try to hit the ball over the fence.”