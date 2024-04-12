The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

BOSTON — Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby, Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers were among the last cuts of spring training, the five heading to Triple-A instead of the majors to begin the season.

They were bummed. But they have fed off each other in Norfolk, the group collectively hitting .365 in the first 10 games. They know any of them could be in the majors, but the reality of being in an organization with a top team and the top farm system is that they have to bide their time.

On Tuesday, Holliday was the first of the crew to get the call.

The message the five sent in the group chat? “One down, four to go.”

“We’re all rooting for each other,” Holliday said before making his MLB debut Wednesday night against the Red Sox. “I can’t wait for them to all be in this clubhouse at some point.”

But there’s not an easy way for Norby, Mayo, Kjerstad or Stowers to reach Baltimore. With Holliday in the majors, the Orioles no longer have position flexibility.

On Wednesday, the Orioles sent out a lineup that will become their new normal. Ryan O’Hearn was the designated hitter, with Ryan Mountcastle at first, Holliday at second and Henderson at shortstop. Jordan Westburg played third and has earned a more permanent spot there, manager Brandon Hyde said, due to his stellar start to the season. He’s hitting .297 and hit the three-run home run Wednesday night that secured the 7-5 win for the Orioles.

In the outfield, the Orioles lined up Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Austin Hays, who is 2-for-27 to start the season, plays primarily left field but has not started the last two games.

Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías were on the bench.

“I think how it looks tonight is probably going to be how it looks for a while and the majority of the nights,” Hyde said.

So where does that leave the four in Norfolk? Still waiting. They are all stellar bats who can probably handle major league pitching right now, but they can’t outdefend the person ahead of them on the depth chart. Stowers, who can play all three outfield positions, might be the exception.

Most likely, the clearest path for any of them is to wait for an injury opening, which, in a 162-game season, is inevitable. Kjerstad and Stowers can fill in in the outfield, while Mayo is available at either corner infield spot.

Norby has the stickiest situation. His primary position is second, which is now filled by Holliday. Henderson, Westburg, Mateo and Urías can play there too. Norby also has played left and right field for the Tides this season.

There is also the option of trading or designating for assignment someone on the Orioles’ active roster, the most probable candidates being Mateo and Urías. That isn’t a likely scenario. The Orioles see Mateo as a valuable asset — they love his speed and his defensive versatility. Urías is just 2-for-22 to start the season, but Hyde wants him on the field.

“Urías is going to play,” Hyde said. “He won a Gold Glove two years ago at third base. He’s one of the best third baseman defensively in the league.”

The Norfolk four, though, could also find their way onto a major league field in a different uniform. The Orioles showed a willingness for the first time last offseason to trade their young prospects when they acquired Corbin Burnes in exchange for DL Hall and Joey Ortiz, and any of the four could be next as the Orioles assess their needs and health at the trade deadline.