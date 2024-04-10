The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Orioles are calling up No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, a source confirmed to the Baltimore Banner. He will join the team in Boston.

Holliday, 20, didn’t make the opening day roster despite a strong spring training during which he hit .311 with a .954 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He returned to Triple-A Norfolk and raked immediately. His first at-bat of the year wound up as a home run off a left-handed pitcher. To begin the season with the Tides, Holliday is hitting .333 with a 1.077 OPS.

Holliday was Baltimore’s first overall selection in the 2022 draft less than two years ago. He rose four levels in the minors in 2023 and pushed for a place on the Orioles out of spring training.

Holliday is expected to play primarily second base once he arrives with the Orioles, and that position change from shortstop was one of two reasons general manager Mike Elias opted to keep Holliday in the minors to begin the season. Another was to have Holliday face more left-handed pitching.