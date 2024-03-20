The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Maryland Stadium Authority is set to do business with the new owners of the Orioles.

A group led by investor David Rubenstein expected to soon gain a controlling interest in the city’s baseball team, pending a vote by Major League Baseball owners. The MSA, which oversees Camden Yards, consented to the move via voice vote in a virtual meeting without additional discussion.

MLB’s owners committee has approved the sale, but the full group has yet to vote on the deal.

It is a small administrative step in the transition of power between the Angelos family — which has run the franchise since 1993 — to Rubenstein and his investment group, registered as Inner Harbor Sports LLC. One of the conditions of the recently extended stadium lease, that the MSA must consent to any transfer of a controlling interest, has now been met.

Rubenstein will have a long to-do list with the MSA once he takes over as the control person of the Orioles.

When the state and the franchise signed a new long-term lease in December, it positioned the Orioles to stay at Camden Yards for 30 years and use up to $600 million in state bond funds to renovate the park, which opened in 1992. All upgrades, renovations and bidding processes will require Rubenstein’s input.

The Orioles also have the right to negotiate for a ground lease for development rights on properties directly adjacent to the stadium, including the B&O Warehouse, the vacant Camden Station building and an adjacent parking area between the warehouse and train tracks. A plan for those areas would have to be agreed upon by the end of 2027.

A billionaire who made his fortune through private equity, Rubenstein’s impending ownership has been well-received by fans, as well as the state. Rubenstein took a tour through Camden Yards earlier this month and shared photos with Gov. Wes Moore. He has also taken trips down to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, taking in the team that should soon be his.