SARASOTA, Fla. — The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s contract with Comcast will now expire in March, keeping Orioles and Nationals games available to Xfinity cable customers for at least a little bit longer.

The contract was set to expire at the end of February.

MASN did not respond immediately to requests for comment, and a Comcast spokesperson confirmed that the network would remain available while negotiations continue. The spokesperson would not say when the deal is now set to end; the Xfinity site now lists the MASN agreement as ending in March. It previously said February.

The Orioles own a majority of MASN and broadcasts both Orioles and Nationals games. The team, including the network, was sold to a group led by David Rubenstein last month, though MLB owners must give final approval. That process is moving rapidly, sources said, and this extension could make it possible for the new contract with Comcast to be negotiated by the new ownership group.

MASN, which was launched in 2005, has had an agreement with Comcast since 2006. The number of MASN subscribers has already been declining — from 5.6 million in 2018 to 3.3 million in 2023, according to figures from S&P Global Market Intelligence — and removing the network from Comcast, which provides cable throughout the region, would cause a further drop.

Last year, the network was unable to renew its contract with Charter (which provides cable subscriptions under the Spectrum brand name, including in parts of North Carolina that were traditionally considered Orioles territory.)

Comcast recently moved the network carrying Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins games to a more expensive package, though it remains unclear whether the provider is seeking to do the same with MASN.

There is currently no direct-to-consumer streaming option available for Orioles or Nationals games, and sources have said that all major decisions concerning the team and network are on hold until new ownership is in place.