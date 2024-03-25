The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Baltimore classic is returning to Camden Yards this season.

Opening day is Thursday (weather permitting) and fans will be able to enjoy a crisp National Bohemian, better known as Natty Boh, at the stadium for the first time since it was taken off the menu in 2016. A specialty baseball-themed orange can with the brew will only be available at Camden Yards.

Natty Boh was originally brewed in Brewers Hill, then Halethrope, before its production was moved out of state. Even though the beer is made elsewhere, Boh and its winking, mustachioed mascot Mr. Boh are still beloved icons of Baltimore.

For years, it was a staple at Orioles games. Jerold Hoffberger, the president of the company for almost 30 years, was also the majority owner of the team from 1965 to 1979, a stretch that includes two of the team’s three World Series championships.

But, in 2016, the beer suddenly vanished from Camden Yards six games into the season and beers still brewed in the region were sold at the stadium in its place. The Orioles sent a cease and desist letter to Pabst, the parent company of National Bohemian, accusing them of using trademarks and imagery without permission.

The makers of National Bohemian fired back. They took out a full-page ad in The Baltimore Sun with the headline “Boh: Thrown Out at Home,” and criticized the team for replacing them with a non-local beer, even though Boh hasn’t been made locally for years.

That campaign did not work. But now, eight years later, the beer is returning. It’s joining other new food partners and offerings, including The Local Fry and Fuzzies Burgers, as new additions to the stadium this year. Fans will be able to wash it all down with Coca-Cola products, not Pepsi, as the new official beverage partner of the team.

The new options include: