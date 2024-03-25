A Baltimore classic is returning to Camden Yards this season.
Opening day is Thursday (weather permitting) and fans will be able to enjoy a crisp National Bohemian, better known as Natty Boh, at the stadium for the first time since it was taken off the menu in 2016. A specialty baseball-themed orange can with the brew will only be available at Camden Yards.
Natty Boh was originally brewed in Brewers Hill, then Halethrope, before its production was moved out of state. Even though the beer is made elsewhere, Boh and its winking, mustachioed mascot Mr. Boh are still beloved icons of Baltimore.
For years, it was a staple at Orioles games. Jerold Hoffberger, the president of the company for almost 30 years, was also the majority owner of the team from 1965 to 1979, a stretch that includes two of the team’s three World Series championships.
But, in 2016, the beer suddenly vanished from Camden Yards six games into the season and beers still brewed in the region were sold at the stadium in its place. The Orioles sent a cease and desist letter to Pabst, the parent company of National Bohemian, accusing them of using trademarks and imagery without permission.
The makers of National Bohemian fired back. They took out a full-page ad in The Baltimore Sun with the headline “Boh: Thrown Out at Home,” and criticized the team for replacing them with a non-local beer, even though Boh hasn’t been made locally for years.
That campaign did not work. But now, eight years later, the beer is returning. It’s joining other new food partners and offerings, including The Local Fry and Fuzzies Burgers, as new additions to the stadium this year. Fans will be able to wash it all down with Coca-Cola products, not Pepsi, as the new official beverage partner of the team.
The new options include:
- Deddle’s Mini Donuts, Section 84. Available at Saturday and Sunday home games
- Vida Nacho on Eutaw, Eutaw Street near the Flag Court
- Squire’s Pizza, Sections 11, 53, 316, 360. Serving 9 inch personal pepperoni and cheese pizza
- Maria’s Pupuseria Factory, Section 69. Serving pupusas, quesadillas, and chorizo dogs
- Pat & Stugg’s, Section 44. This is a collaboration between Stuggy’s, a Baltimore-owned hot dog shop, and Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. They will off shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, double bacon cheeseburgers, and shaved ribeye dogs.
- Fuzzies Burgers, Section 67. Offering four types of burgers using meat and other produce from local farms.
- The Local Fry, Sections 27, 368. Serving four times of fries, boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders and TLC chicken sandwich.
- Fuku Chicken, Sections 49, 332. A vegetarian option for ballpark food with impossible nuggets, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
- Big Mozz, available at the Bleacher Grill, SuperBook Bar and Restaurant, the B&O Market. Selling mozzarella sticks and house-made vodka sauce
- Berks Hot Dogs. The new official hot dog partner.
- Omaha Steaks, served at the The Eutaw Street Butchery and Ballpark Sausage Cart near Section 337.
- Brick & Whistle, available throughout the stadium. New offerings include a chicken flatbread sandwich, a rotisserie chicken plater, a steak burger and a warehouse dog.