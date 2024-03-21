The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

We’re just a week away from the Orioles’ opening day at Camden Yards. Fans still looking to snag tickets should be prepared for high prices and the possibility of rain.

The O’s, who won 101 games en route to an American League East championship, will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. on March 28.

Good news: You can get a ticket through a third-party site like SeatGeek or StubHub. Bad news: They’re a little pricey. Nowhere near as expensive as the Ravens’ AFC Championship game earlier this year — but still higher than Orioles fans might be used to paying.

SeatGeek, which is the “official fan to fan marketplace” for the Orioles, has standing room-only tickets starting at $79. Tickets with specific seat assignments start at $144 in the upper deck, with seats in the lower decks closer to the field ranging from around $200 to more than $400.

StubHub has standing room-only tickets starting at $82. Listings on StubHub are generally more expensive than on SeatGeek, with some upper deck tickets starting at $164 and tickets in the lower levels starting at $201.

Will it rain?

There’s rain in the forecast for Baltimore next week, putting another potential wrinkle into opening day plans. As of Thursday afternoon, the 10-day forecast on weather.com calls for a 60% chance of rain on March 28.

Dan Hofmann, a forecaster at the Baltimore-Washington Office of the National Weather Service, said the forecast could still be considered “in flux” until Thursday gets a bit closer.

The current forecast for 8 a.m-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 calls has a 50-60% chance of rain in the Baltimore area, he said, but the exact timing and amount of rain is subject to change. So keep an eye on the skies and the forecast.

Last year, the Orioles postponed their home opener by a day because of forecast precipitation.

Tickets beyond opening day

If you can’t make it to opening day, or don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for spots for you and your family, single game tickets for later in the season start as low as $12.

Tickets for the Saturday game against the Angels start at $27 and at $19 for the Sunday game. Making it to the first series of the year is almost as good as making it to the home opener, right?

Home games this year include crowd favorite giveaways, such as a Hawaiian shirt on June 29 and a reversible floppy hat on July 26.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Dan Hofmann’s surname.