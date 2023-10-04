Orioles announce Game 1 of ALDS will start at 1 p.m.

There’s finally certainty ahead of the first game of the American League Division Series.

The Orioles announced that first pitch Saturday will be 1 p.m. at Camden Yards, giving enough time between postseason baseball and a concert headlined by Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks that evening at M&T Bank Stadium to help the flow of fans at the stadium complex.

The Orioles will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers in the American League Wild Card round.

Fox has broadcasting rights to the ALDS; however, it was not immediately announced if the game will be carried on Fox or Fox Sports 1. The network is scheduled to broadcast the Maryland-Ohio State football game as part of Big Noon Saturday.

After warmer weather arrived this week in Baltimore, Saturday will feel more traditionally like October baseball. The high is around 67 and there’s a chance of rain throughout the day.

