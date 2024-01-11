The Orioles began to finalize deals for their 13 arbitration-eligible players Thursday, the start of a process that will naturally increase Baltimore’s payroll as players gain more service time.

For a player to be eligible for arbitration, they must generally have at least three years and no more than six years of service time. The Orioles are full of players who fit the bill; they had 17 players initially eligible for arbitration.

Before Thursday’s deadline, four players had already avoided arbitration by signing deals earlier in the offseason. Shortstop Jorge Mateo signed for $2.7 million in November. Left-hander Keegan Akin signed for $825,000, and outfielders Sam Hilliard and Ryan McKenna each received $800,000.

The 13 players who are due contracts still are: left-handers Danny Coulombe, John Means, Cionel Pérez and Cole Irvin; right-handers Tyler Wells, Dillon Tate and Jacob Webb; infielders Ryan O’Hearn, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías; and outfielders Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays.

If a player and the team cannot reach a deal, the sides will exchange figures and an arbitration hearing determines the 2024 salary for the player.

The Thursday deadline came a day earlier than initially expected. In December, the league and Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to move up the deadline by one day, an MLB spokesperson confirmed.

Dillon Tate: The Orioles and the right-handed reliever agreed to a deal worth $1.5 million, a source confirmed. MLB Network first reported the deal.

Tate earned the same amount as he did in 2023, which is typical for a player who has gone through arbitration before yet missed the season due to injury. Tate was a key pitcher in 2022, pitching to a 3.05 ERA as a leverage hurler. He missed 2023 because of a right forearm injury.

John Means: The left-hander should make a full return to the Orioles in 2024, and he’ll do so with a reported $3.325 million contract, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Means, who pitched four games last season after recovering from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, was projected to make $5.93 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Andy Kostka is an Orioles beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Orioles for The Baltimore Sun. Kostka graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Rockville. 

