They waited for manager Brandon Hyde, who called his players around him and noted how this was just “step one” — the American League East championship is still within reach. “We’re going to keep doing this,” Hyde called out, and then the bottles popped and champagne flowed and liquid began to pool on the floor. It was a whirlwind of shenanigans, with the Homer Hose repurposed into a beer bong that everyone — including chairman John Angelos — chugged from. Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander, the survivors of the rebuild, held a long group hug. “We did it,” they shouted as they separated.