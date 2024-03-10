SARASOTA, Fla. — Since the Orioles made the splashy trade for Corbin Burnes last month, the 29-year-old ace has been penciled in for opening day.

On Sunday, manager Brandon Hyde made it official: Burnes will take the mound on March 28 when Baltimore plays the Angels at Camden Yards to start the 2024 season.

It’s something that has been assumed since the deal, and Hyde acknowledged he and Burnes have talked about it even before spring training began. But all the same, he called Burnes on Sunday morning to let him know.

“The schedule we talked about when we first traded for him was pretty much that he was going to be starting opening day,” he said. “But it’s not something to take for granted, for anybody to have that sort of honor, and I know he’s very appreciative.”

While it may be an honor for Burnes — who was the opening day starter for Milwaukee each of the past two seasons — it’s a monumental step for the Orioles. The last time Baltimore had a former Cy Young Award winner on the mound was Pat Hentgen from 2001 to 2003.

After winning 101 games last season, the Orioles moved aggressively to trade for Burnes this offseason. With a career 3.26 ERA and 1.055 WHIP, Burnes has pitched below a 3.00 ERA in three of the last four seasons. He made the last three MLB All-Star teams and won the Cy Young in 2021.

While Burnes has pitched sparingly so far in spring training, a second curveball he’s added to his repertoire has added intrigue to his coming Orioles debut. Hyde was effusive about how quickly he has blended into the Baltimore clubhouse.

“He’s been wonderful,” he said. “He’s been more than advertised since he’s been here. He’s just been an incredible teammate, he’s been amazing in our clubhouse, he’s a leader. And to have someone with that sort of ability and track record pitch a lot for us and pitch opening day for us, we’re really excited.”

This story will be updated.

Kyle Goon

Kyle joined The Baltimore Banner in 2023 as a sports columnist. He previously covered the L.A. Lakers for The Orange County Register and myriad sports at The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s a Mt. Hebron High and University of Maryland alum. 

