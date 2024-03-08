SARASOTA, Fla. — Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and Comcast reached a carriage deal for the regional sports network to remain on Xfinity’s cable packages, but subscribers will need to pay more to watch Orioles and Nationals games.

The agreement, announced Friday, will see MASN and MASN2 elevate from the basic package to the Ultimate TV package.

The change will go into effect Tuesday, and Comcast will contact customers by then to communicate the change. For customers who already subscribe to the Ultimate TV package, there will be no change in pricing. For any Popular TV customers who do not want to continue with MASN, there will be a reduced RSN fee each month.

For those who wish to continue watching MASN, the monthly Xfinity TV charge will eventually be $20 extra per month. However, a spokesperson for Comcast said the cable network will run a promotion for customers merging to the Ultimate TV package. The first three months will be free, the next three months will be $10 extra, and in the seventh month the $20 charge will take effect.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with MASN to continue carrying its networks and making them available on our Ultimate TV level of service before MLB’s Opening Day,” a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate MASN working with us to find a solution to maintain MASN and MASN2 on our platform that also provides our customers with a choice.”

MASN’s carriage deal with Comcast was originally set to expire at the end of February, but it was extended for a week as negotiations continued this month.

“At MASN, we know how much fans rely on their favorite sports coverage during the MLB season, and we are pleased to ensure Comcast customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region will continue to have access to MASN’s live coverage,” John McGuinness, MASN senior vice president, said in a statement. “Comcast continues to be one of more than 20 providers delivering Orioles and Nationals games to fans.”

Comcast has been slowly moving regional sports networks to a higher tier, or, in some cases, letting contracts expire. Root Sports NW — which shows Mariners games — and SportsNet Pittsburgh — which shows Pirates games — were also elevated to the Ultimate TV tier in the last year. Three years ago, Comcast’s contract with MSG Networks, which broadcasts New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils games, was not renewed.

The Orioles and Nationals do not have a direct-to-consumer streaming option, so subscribing to Comcast or another cable provider is the only option fans have if they want to watch MASN. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that he hopes half of teams will offer this service by the end of 2025.

MASN’s territory includes nine states and is available on 20 cable providers, including Fios, DirectTV and Cox. The network, which is owned by the Orioles but has the broadcast rights for the Nationals in perpetuity, was included in the sale of the Orioles to the group led by David Rubenstein in January.

It is not known if, or how, new ownership will alter this deal or the network. The group’s purchase of a controlling stake in the Orioles still needs the approval of 22 of the remaining 29 MLB owners.