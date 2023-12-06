The Orioles are nearing a deal for closer Craig Kimbrel, according to a report from The Athletic, setting Baltimore up with its new closer to replace the injured Félix Bautista in 2024.

Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star, recorded 23 saves for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He held a 3.26 ERA in 69 innings and threw an additional six innings in the postseason. The 35-year-old is no stranger to the American League East, excelling with the Boston Red Sox for three All-Star seasons between 2016 and 2018.

Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias expressed his interest in adding a late-inning reliever to fill in for Bautista, who underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in October. Bautista will likely miss all of the 2024 season but is expected to return healthy for spring training in 2025. Without Bautista, the Orioles operated with a closer-by-committee approach, although right-hander Yennier Cano handled the majority of the duties.

On Monday, Elias noted that he would like to sign a reliever with closing experience, yet he admitted those players are few and far between — and their market is generally lively. Kimbrel fits the bill. He has 417 saves.

Kimbrel’s baseline numbers were still strong in 2023, even if there was louder contact against him. Opposing batters had an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher 46.7% of the time they made contact, which ranked in the bottom 4% of the league, according to Statcast. His four-seam fastball still proved to be a plus pitch, with a .185 batting average against it, and his curveball forced whiffs on 38.2% of swings.

Kimbrel’s outings in the National League Championship Series proved shaky. He blew a save and allowed four runs in consecutive games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And his average fastball velocity has dropped nearly 3 mph since it reached 98.3 mph in 2017.

Replacing Bautista is a tough task. The 28-year-old All-Star held a 1.48 ERA with 33 saves prior to his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Still, if a deal is completed, Kimbrel’s pedigree would make him the expected closer in Baltimore while Bautista is out. Cano is also an option, although Cano stood out and earned his first All-Star appearance because of his work as a setup man.