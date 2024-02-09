Orioles pitcher Félix Bautista had a right elbow debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition Friday, a follow-up procedure for the Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery he had in October.

The Orioles said they don’t expect the surgery to alter his timeline to return to the mound in 2025. Bautista is under contract for the next two seasons.

The procedure — a common one for pitchers following Tommy John surgery — cleaned up scar tissue in the elbow and moved his nerve to free it from being compressed by scar tissue in the area. It was performed in Dallas by Dr. Keith Meister, the same doctor who operated on him in October.

Bautista injured his elbow in August and was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He tried to return for the playoff run, progressing all the way to facing live hitters before being shut down.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bautista has been a central part of the Orioles’ bullpen, breaking into the majors in 2022 after spending almost a decade in the minors and becoming the team’s trusted closer in 2023. He was a first-time All-Star and had a 1.48 ERA with 33 saves in 61 innings pitched last season.

Knowing Bautista will not be available for the 2024 season, the Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal, with an option for 2025, to serve as the team’s closer.

Danielle Allentuck

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College. 

More from Danielle Allentuck

Orioles announce 2024 staffs for minor league affiliates

Orioles OF Austin Hays wins arbitration case, will make $6.3M

More From The Banner

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Was it murder or an accident? Truck driver’s death raises tough legal question

Time is nearly up. Will Baltimore City schools keep CEO Sonja Santelises?

Left, Tina and David at prom in the 1980's, photo courtesy of David Medford. Right, Tina and David photographed again at Hope Lodge in a classic "prom pose".

After decades apart, two lovers reconnected. Now cancer tests the life they’ve built.