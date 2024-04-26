Amid Jackson Holliday’s early struggles in the major leagues, the Orioles have decided to option the 20-year-old phenom back to Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday was 2-for-34 in 10 games, with 18 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles purchased the contract of outfielder Ryan McKenna, who has spent time in Norfolk learning second base.

To clear room for McKenna on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated catcher David Bañuelos for assignment.

General manager Mike Elias is scheduled to meet with reporters at 3:55 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Danielle Allentuck

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College.

