Amid Jackson Holliday’s early struggles in the major leagues, the Orioles have decided to option the 20-year-old phenom back to Triple-A Norfolk.
Holliday was 2-for-34 in 10 games, with 18 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles purchased the contract of outfielder Ryan McKenna, who has spent time in Norfolk learning second base.
To clear room for McKenna on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated catcher David Bañuelos for assignment.
General manager Mike Elias is scheduled to meet with reporters at 3:55 p.m.
