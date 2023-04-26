Yennier Cano gets Orioles out of trouble in 6-2 win over the Red Sox

It was that devastating sinker that finally got Boston’s Christian Arroyo, the ninth pitch of an at-bat in the seventh inning Wednesday, at the end of which Arroyo swung through and walked back to the dugout -- just as the previous 20 batters tasked with facing Orioles reliever Yennier Cano had ended up doing.

There was Cano, that dominating figure on the mound, the 29-year-old who has gone from nobody to somebody special in the span of two weeks. When Cano initially arrived as mid-April bullpen support, he figured to be a helping hand for a taxed group. Now, Cano and his bowling ball of a sinker have become manager Brandon Hyde’s preferred setup duo.

After Arroyo, Cano induced a flyout to end the seventh, stranding two inherited runners. He returned in the eighth, recorded two more outs to tie Fred Holdsworth’s franchise record of 24 consecutive batters retired to begin the season, and then finally ended the streak with a sinker gone wrong. He plunked Justin Turner on the elbow.

Twenty-five of 26 batters, though, is still good.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano tosses balls to fans in the stands before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Tuesday, April 25. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

At the beginning of the season, imagining a situation in which Cano would be the setup man in high-leverage situations would have been far-fetched. But Cano has taken on that role with aplomb, not allowing the first runner on base against him until Wednesday’s 6-2 victory to win the series against the Red Sox.

By securing Wednesday’s game, Baltimore managed its 12th win in its last 15 games. The Orioles have won their past five series. They’re playing like a team — at least early in the season — that is capable of fulfilling their internal expectations of making the postseason. At 16-8, they’re second in the AL East — but also tied for the second-best record in all of MLB, as of the end of the game against Boston.

Every game is different. On Wednesday, two sacrifice bunts and three sacrifice flies helped pace a small-ball-oriented offense, with two RBIs from Anthony Santander and the first four-hit game of Ramón Urías’ career. The Orioles also had another strong start from a starting pitcher, rebounding from the 2 1/3 innings out of Kyle Bradish in Tuesday’s loss with Tyler Wells on the mound.

Wells — and the Orioles — waited patiently to be able to do what they did in consecutive starts Friday against the Detroit Tigers and Wednesday against the Red Sox. He went seven scoreless innings against Detroit on 95 pitches, then came back five days later to throw 102 pitches, the most of his career, while striking out seven Boston hitters in 5 2/3 frames.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) fist bump at the end of the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Wednesday, April 26. The Orioles played the Red Sox in the third game of the series, with the winner of Wednesday's game taking the series. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Wells would have wanted a different outcome on his final pitch, when Justin Turner drove in a run by lashing a fastball out of the zone into the outfield. But on the whole, Wells did what he’s done all year, proving himself as a front-end starter for Baltimore.

He struck out the side in the fourth inning, and through five innings, the Red Sox lineup had two hits with just a .092 expected batting average off the 6-foot-8 right-hander. One of those hits was the solo homer from Masataka Yoshida in the second inning, which leveled the score at one after the Orioles had jumped ahead in the first.

But with just two runs against him, the offense and bullpen had enough leeway to close the series victory. Much of that came down to Cano again, a piece acquired in the trade that sent closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins last year. Cano struggled for Baltimore last year, allowing nine runs in 4 1/3 innings.

