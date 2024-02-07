Right-hander Jacob Webb won his arbitration hearing against the Orioles and will earn $1 million in 2024, a source with direct knowledge told The Baltimore Banner.

The Orioles argued for the reliever to make $925,000, but the panel sided with the 30-year-old and his representatives at KHG Sports. Earlier Tuesday, outfielder Austin Hays won his arbitration hearing as well, setting him up to earn $6.3 million in 2024.

Of the 17 arbitration-eligible players on the Orioles, first baseman and corner outfielder Ryan O’Hearn is the final player remaining without a salary figure decided for this season.

Webb was a midseason addition for Baltimore last year, joining as a waiver pickup from the Los Angeles Angels. He took off with the Orioles immediately, allowing just two runs in his first 12 1/3 innings. He was hit more as the season continued but finished the regular season in Baltimore with a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings.

His postseason, however, was rocky. He allowed runs in each of his two American League Division Series appearances, including a grand slam from Texas Rangers infielder Mitch Garver that helped push Game 2 out of reach.

“Mainly, just execution, truly,” Webb said last month when asked what worked for him when he first arrived with the Orioles. “Focusing on executing what I needed to do every day, based on what they needed, as well.”

There will be ample competition ahead of Webb in spring training for a spot in the Orioles’ bullpen. They lost closer Félix Bautista due to Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, but Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias swung a deal to bring veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to the club.

Webb may well be on the edge for a spot, along with Nick Vespi, Bruce Zimmermann, Bryan Baker and Keegan Akin. The trade of left-hander DL Hall to the Milwaukee Brewers frees up a spot for Webb and others as they compete in Sarasota, Florida.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a competition in spring, obviously,” Webb said. “We have a strong team as a whole. Every position is pretty solid, and I think we’re going to make a good run at this this year.”