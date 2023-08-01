Orioles acquire Jack Flaherty from Cardinals at the MLB trade deadline

The Rangers took Max Scherzer. The Astros acquired Justin Verlander. The Rays added Aaron Civale and two other pitchers.

And now, the Orioles are adding a pitcher for the stretch run, getting it in just minutes before the 6 p.m. MLB trade deadline Monday.

Baltimore acquired RHP Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals, giving them a veteran arm to add to their rotation. Flaherty, 27, has seven years of major league experience. He has a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts this season this season.

The Orioles are sending three minor league pitchers back to St. Louis: left-handed pitcher Drew Rom, infielder César Prieto, and right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter.

The Orioles, the best team in the American League, have been building for this moment. They’ve gone through the rebuild and come out on the other side. And now, they are buyers at the deadline for the first time since 2017.

Flaherty will slot into a rotation that is already showing signs of being overworked. Tyler Wells — in his first full season since having Tommy John surgery in 2019 — is in Double-A de-loading in hopes some rest will help him overcome recent struggles. Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer are all expected to exceed their season-high in innings pitched. The Orioles have an immediate spot open with Wells optioned and could go to a six-man rotation or work in breaks for other starters once Wells returns.

Flaherty also brings playoff experience, unlike most of the young Orioles’ clubhouse. He’s started four postseason games, including three during the Cardinals’ run to the NLCS in 2019.

Last month, the Orioles also added to their bullpen, acquiring Shintaro Fujinami from Oakland. He gave up three runs in his first two outings but has settled down, pitching four 2/3 scoreless innings in his three games since.

