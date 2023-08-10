The Ravens wrapped up their last practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s what you need to know.
Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), right tackle Morgan Moses (veteran rest day), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (veteran rest day), cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (hamstring), Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed), and safety Geno Stone (ankle).
Left Early: CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams left practice early. Williams was carted off the field but walked into the facility.
Notes: The Ravens were missing four cornerbacks at practice, the most of any position on the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said the depth at cornerback is an issue and they will look at how to better prevent injuries. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who returned to practice Wednesday, was limited to drills again. Harbaugh said none of the established starters would play against the Eagles and that rookie receiver Zay Flowers could play.
Offense
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unofficially 19-of-30 passing, with a few of his incompletions coming on deflections caused by the defensive line.
- Jackson’s most significant error came on a throw intended for Devin Duvernay. Jackson overthrew Duvernay, who was running a crossing route, and the ball nearly landed in the hands of cornerback Ar’Darius Washington, but he could not reel it in.
- Quarterback Josh Johnson might have had his best day of practice. Johnson has been turnover prone throughout camp, but on Thursday he was decisive. Johnson’s passes came out with velocity and, most importantly, he had no turnovers. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Johnson’s day was that many of his reps came against the first-team defense.
- Receiver Tarik Black was on the other end of many of Johnson’s passes. Black beat cornerback Kevon Seymour deep for a pass and caught a touchdown in the red zone while being pulled down by Corey Mayfield Jr.
- Flowers continued to shine, catching two passes from Jackson after getting open with swift releases off the line of scrimmage.
- Tight end Mark Andrews was Jackson’s favorite target. They connected for five completions, including a long gain when Andrews ran past the defense.
- Receiver James Proche II made six catches and had a significant gain on a run in the red zone. Most of those plays have been stopped in the backfield by the defense.
- Jackson fumbled on a high snap from center Tyler Linderbaum but recovered the ball.
Defense
- Safety Jaquon Amos broke up a pass intended for Andrews, which sent Andrews into something of a rage. Andrews argued with a referee as the play wrapped up, hoping for a flag. Andrews had another outburst recently, when he made a profane gesture toward the referee, but he saved that this time.
- The defensive linemen waved their arms in unison multiple times throughout the day to signify that they had deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage. Broderick Washington and Jeremiah Moon each had a deflection, and multiple players were in on the third.
- Washington regularly created pressure and had a sack on Tyler Huntley.
- Mayfield was on the wrong end of many significant gains for the offense, including a touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace.
- Linebacker David Ojabo had many pressures throughout the day that forced incompletions or rushed throws from the quarterbacks. Ojabo also had a sack on Anthony Brown.
- Defensive linemen Angelo Blackson and Rayshad Nichols were effective run stoppers, often in the mix as the running game stalled.
One-on-one highlights
- Linderbaum held up on a bull rush against Michael Pierce, angling the nose tackle away from the would-be quarterback.
- Broderick Washington, one day after signing his three-year extension, beat guard John Simpson with an outside rush.
- Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson nearly beat rookie guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu with a hesitation move that set up an apparent cross-chop.
- Defensive lineman Brent Urban turned the corner on Aumavae-Laulu with a swim move.
- Guard Ben Cleveland won both of his reps, against undrafted rookie outside linebacker Kelle Sanders and Blackson.
- Tackle Daniel Faalele easily handled undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm on one rep but lost the second against the Baltimore native, who beat Faalale to the outside and dipped low enough to stay on his arc.
Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.
