The Ravens wrapped up their last practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s what you need to know.

Notes: The Ravens were missing four cornerbacks at practice, the most of any position on the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said the depth at cornerback is an issue and they will look at how to better prevent injuries. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who returned to practice Wednesday, was limited to drills again. Harbaugh said none of the established starters would play against the Eagles and that rookie receiver Zay Flowers could play.