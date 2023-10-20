Home sweet home: The Baltimore Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium after spending the last three weeks on the road to face the hot Detroit Lions in what’s expected to be one of the top matchups of Week 7.

The Ravens (4-2) went 2-1 during the road stretch, crushing the Browns in Cleveland and the Titans overseas in London last Sunday. They’re surely more than happy to return home, as players and coaches will tell you about the benefits of home-field advantage.

That advantage will tested against the best opponent they’ve faced all season, however, as the Lions (5-1) are on a four-game winning streak under head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL — Detroit ranks in the top-five in both offensive and defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) — posing a great challenge for a Ravens team looking to boost their legitimacy as contenders in the AFC. Their set of skill players with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jared Goff are one of the best groups the Ravens have faced this season.

Here’s our full preview of Sunday’s matchup.

Players to know

Jared Goff

Goff has been on a tear for the Lions this season, and was recently named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after going 30-of-44 for 353 yards with two touchdowns in a 20-6 victory over Tampa Bay. His passer rating was 107.5.

Goff has thrown for 1,618 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. His completion rate of 69.5% and his passer rating of 105.1 are both career highs.

Penei Sewell

The Lions right tackle was a Pro Bowl player in 2022. In 2023, he’s been even better.

The former No. 7 overall pick hasn’t allowed a single sack or hit all season and has only given up three pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s without question en route to another Pro Bowl nod and will create problems for Ravens pass rushers.

Sam LaPorta

The rookie tight end from Iowa — a school that has produced several impressive players at the position in recent years — has had a hot start to his NFL career. While LaPorta is dealing with a calf injury, he figures to still suit up against the Ravens and continue to be one of the top offensive weapons for the Lions. LaPorta has 29 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

What’s at stake:

For the Lions: The Lions are cruising atop the NFC North right now. A loss wouldn’t hurt them, but a win would show the league that this team is for real.

For the Ravens: A win against a hot team like the Lions would certainly quell a lot of questions and concerns about the Ravens’ offensive struggles.

What people are saying

“They’re executing at a high level. That starts with the quarterback — Jared [Goff]’s doing a great job with it. It’s a system that he’s basically grown up in. That system is a system he learned right from the first year when he started off with McVay — [Los Angeles Rams] coach Sean McVay. He just knows how to run those plays really well. I think [the] timing is really good. The receivers are on the same page — the [running] backs and everything. They’ve been in it for a few years now, and they’re just executing at a high level.” — Ravens coach John Harbaugh when asked about the uniqueness of the Lions offense.

“I love the stories when teams [that] have just been down for long, and they’re like: ‘No more. Enough is enough.’ And I think [head coach Dan Campbell] over there has done a great job. I think [with] the players that they have surrounding them, they’ve created a great atmosphere, energy and team; they’re a great team. So, it’s going to be a good game. — Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about the big game feel of playing Detroit.

“They are dogs on that side. I told them today, ‘This is the best D-tackle group I’ve played with,’ and it makes my life a lot easier when you’ve got three guys that can go in there and just push the pocket and knock everybody back and shut the run down. It makes our lives easier on the edge [to where] you can do anything.” — Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on the team’s defensive line.

By the numbers

Lions

Offensive DVOA: 22.4% (4th)

Defensive DVOA: -16.5% (3rd)

Special teams DVOA: -0.1% (19th)

Ravens

Offensive DVOA: 8.1% (10th)

Defensive DVOA: -16.6% (2nd)

Special teams DVOA: 0.5% (15th)

On the air

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: FOX