Lamar Jackson almost certainly earned the NFL’s MVP award during the regular season, thanks to his ability as a passer and runner.

On Sunday, in the second quarter of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium, he made one of the most impressive catches you’ll ever see.

Facing second-and-5 at the Ravens’ 18-yard line, Jackson attempted to toss a pass to the left flat. It was batted high into the air, hanging there for a few aching moments as Chiefs players swarmed to where it would land.

Then, Jackson appeared, grabbed the ball and ran 13 yards for a first down.

The catch made Jackson Baltimore’s second-leading receiver, behind only Zay Jones and his two catches for 39 yards.