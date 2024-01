The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Justin Tucker is an fan of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, however, was not a fan of the Ravens kicker’s decision to conduct his stretching near the same area where the Chiefs, most notably start quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were attempting to warm up Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the AFC championship game.

The look on Tucker’s face here is priceless.

In other news from the stadium, the Ravens are mostly healthy and the Chiefs are not.