Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his first game after nearly a monthlong absence.

Humphrey, who hurt his calf in the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, was a full participant in practice Friday and appeared comfortable moving in pregame workouts Sunday. It’s unclear whether his snaps will be limited as the Ravens’ secondary looks to limit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who was activated off injured reserve Friday, will also play Sunday. He suffered what was feared to be a season-ending ankle injury in Week 11 but has ramped up his workload in practice over the past two weeks. Andrews’ workload could also be limited.

Inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), two special teams contributors, along with reserve cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), were not activated after being limited in practice last week. Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham and offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu are healthy scratches.

The Chiefs will be without All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps). Gay was questionable entering Sunday’s game and was considered one of Kansas City’s better options for shadowing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs defensive ends Felix Anudike-Uzomah and B.J. Thompson and cornerbacks Keith Taylor and Ekow Boye-Doe are healthy scratches.