Ravens cornerback Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams will have surgery

Ravens cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams will undergo ankle surgery and will likely miss the first month of the regular season, coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.

The surgery adds to a long list of injured players in a group with arguably the most questions of any position on the team. Williams had surgery on his ankle in the offseason, and a screw from that operation caused a crack in his bone.

The Ravens drafted Williams, who played at the University of Houston, in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams played in 14 games as a rookie, appearing on defense and special teams. He finished with 22 tackles and two pass deflections. Williams was expected to be among the potential suitors to play in the nickel cornerback spot for the Ravens this year, but this injury sets him back.

Harbaugh said quarterback Tyler Huntley who left Saturday’s preseason game early, has a minor hamstring injury. The Ravens will be cautious with Huntley until it is fully healed, Harbaugh said. On Monday, essentially half of the defensive backs were missing from practice, as safety Jaquon Amos and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet were all out. Harbaugh said that all of those defensive backs are in the same category of returning “soon.”

The Ravens claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from the Lions on Saturday. Hayes, 25, played for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers last season, and has 16 career tackles playing cornerback and special teams. Harbaugh said Hayes would be “thrown right into the fire” this week and that they still might add to the injury-depleted cornerback room.

Harbaugh said receiver James Proche II, who also missed practice after playing in Saturday’s game, had a contusion and that they might hold him out of practice tomorrow. Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser, who hasn’t practiced yet, has an “agitated knee,” but there isn’t any concern about his availability for Week 1, Harbaugh said.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson and cornerback Geno Stone returned to practice after missing all of last week.

The Ravens will begin two days of joint practices with the Washington Commanders tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.