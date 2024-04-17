The Ravens may have boasted the NFL’s most complete defense in 2023, but they lost a significant amount of talent in free agency: Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and safety Geno Stone were among the many veterans to leave Baltimore this spring.
Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer explain how the Ravens could replace some of those players in next week’s draft, breaking down the edge rushers, defensive linemen, defensive backs and inside linebackers who could catch Eric DeCosta’s eye.