The Ravens entered the NFL draft with pressing needs at cornerback, offensive tackle, edge rusher and wide receiver. Through two days, they’ve addressed all but their wideout position.

Now, with six picks over the next four rounds, general manager Eric DeCosta can spend Day 3 cruising around his draft board, looking for value.

“I think tomorrow, we’re in a position where we’re just basically [on an] open highway, and we can just sit back and just draft the best guys that we see on the board, without any real thought to position or how they’re going to fit, roster-wise,” he said Friday night. “We’re just going to draft the best football players.”

The Ravens have two fourth-round picks (Nos. 113 and 130), one pick in both the fifth (No. 165) and sixth rounds (No. 218) and two selections in the seventh round (Nos. 228 and 250). Here are some of the players they could target Saturday — and the roles they could fill as DeCosta fills out his roster. (Players’ rankings on Arif Hasan’s consensus big board are noted in parentheses).

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Troy Franklin of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL combine. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Big-play WR: Oregon’s Troy Franklin (No. 39)

Franklin had a disappointing performance at the NFL scouting combine, running a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.41 seconds) and faring poorly in the gauntlet drill. Still, few analysts expected him to make it to Day 3. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound Franklin set Oregon’s single-season school record with 1,383 receiving yards last season and tied for third in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 14 receiving touchdowns. A reliable vertical threat for quarterback Bo Nix, he caught 13 passes of at least 20 air yards in 2023, according to Sports Info Solutions. Franklin’s play strength, unreliable hands and contested-catch ability are red flags, but his production as a two-year starter is undeniable.

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 03: Wide receiver Javon Baker of Central Florida (82) during the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Potential ‘X’ WR: UCF’s Javon Baker (No. 95)

After two quiet years at Alabama and a productive debut season for the Golden Knights, Baker broke out in 2023 as a big-play wideout. Lining up primarily as an outside receiver, Baker ranked second in the FBS in yards per catch (21.9), pairing downfield production (15 catches of at least 20 air yards) with after-the-catch production (7.2 yards per reception), according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-1, 202-pound Baker finished with 52 catches for 1,139 yards, but he had almost as many drops (six) as touchdowns (seven). His middling long speed (4.54-second 40) could also limit his upside as a developmental “X” receiver.

WORCESTER, MA - SEPTEMBER 02: Holy Cross Crusaders wide receiver Jalen Coker in action during a college football game against the Merrimack Warriors. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Under-the-radar WR: Holy Cross’ Jalen Coker (No. 243)

Coker led the Football Championship Subdivision last season with 15 receiving touchdowns and finished eighth in receiving yards (1,040). Despite his lack of elite speed (4.57-second 40), the 6-1, 208-pound Coker has an explosive athletic profile that compares favorably to that of Rashee Rice, Brandon Aiyuk and Nate Burleson. Coker’s transition to the NFL won’t be easy, but his ball skills and feel for the game are good enough to help him carve out a role as a possession receiver.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Audric Estimé of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown in the second half during a game against the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Downhill RB: Notre Dame’s Audric Estimé (No. 119)

If running back Derrick Henry’s two-year, $16 million deal keeps him in Baltimore for only one year, Estimé has the look of a worthy replacement. According to PFF, he ranked second among FBS running backs with 4.27 yards after contact per attempt last season, when he rushed for 1,341 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. The 5-11, 221-pound Estimé is not an explosive receiver, but he caught all 26 of his targets over his Fighting Irish career. His 4.71-second 40 is also deceiving, as he showed on his 80-yard touchdown run against N.C. State last season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 29: Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha answers questions from the media during the NFL scouting combine. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Box safety: Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha (No. 124)

The 5-10, 209-pound Mustapha is considered one of the best tacklers in this year’s class of defensive backs. He doesn’t have sideline-to-sideline range, but he was a multiyear starter for the Demon Deacons and a fixture on their special teams units. Mustapha’s versatility in Wake Forest’s defense — he played 100-plus snaps in the slot, in the box and as a deep-lying safety last season, according to PFF — could help him take on a Geno Stone-like role in Baltimore.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Tight end AJ Barner of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after the team scored a touchdown during the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Blocking TE: Michigan’s A.J. Barner (No. 181)

Fullback Patrick Ricard gives the Ravens a smashmouth presence at the line of scrimmage, but he’s in the final year of his deal. Tight end Charlie Kolar could develop into a reliable blocker, but he’s far from a finished product. The 6-6, 251-pound Barner is one of the draft’s few in-line tight ends, and he has the play strength and wingspan (88th percentile at his position) to keep pass rushers at bay. Barner’s not a flashy receiver, but he had 22 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown and showed decent speed last season.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Florida State Seminoles. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Road-grading OL: Boston College’s Christian Mahogany (No. 93)

After missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL, Mahogany bounced back to start 12 games last year at right guard. He was considered one of the better blockers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and his physicality shined in the Eagles’ downhill running scheme. The 6-3, 314-pound Mahogany, a two-time team captain, also started 11 games at left guard in 2020. In pass protection, he has the power to hold his ground against interior rushers, but he’s limited in his flexibility and can lose his leverage.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 3: Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin participates in a drill during the NFL combine. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Do-everything OL: Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini (No. 130)

Bortolini’s short arms could leave him pigeonholed as a center-only prospect, but he lined up nearly everywhere for the Badgers. He played over 200 snaps at right tackle in 2021, over 150 snaps at both guard spots in 2022, and over 850 snaps at center in 2023. Bortolini is a good communicator, is considered highly intelligent and has impressive athleticism; at 6-4 and 303 pounds, he broke Jason Kelce’s combine record for the fastest three-cone drill (7.16 seconds) among interior linemen. Patrick Mekari developed into a swing tackle despite an unenviable wingspan, and Bortolini could offer similar value out wide or inside.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Curtis Jacobs #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs off the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Special teams-capable ILB: Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs (No. 159)

The 6-1, 238-pound Jacobs, a Glen Burnie native and former McDonogh star, was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, finishing second on the team last season in tackles for loss (nine). He could develop into a rotational piece in Baltimore, but his most immediate path to the field is special teams. With his solid speed (4.58-second 40), Jacobs has the physical traits to contribute on coverage units.

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 03: Quarterback Joe Milton III of Tennessee from the American Team warms up before the start of the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Long-shot QB: Tennessee’s Joe Milton III (No. 185)

Milton’s right arm is a cannon. He just can’t aim it very well; Milton completed 38.6% of his throws beyond 10 yards last season, according to PFF. Milton had 32 touchdowns and five interceptions over his three years and 29 games at Tennessee, but the Volunteers’ spread offense asked little from him as a processor. Milton, 24, will be old for a rookie, and his development could hinge on where he lands. Would he get enough snaps in Baltimore if he’s slotted behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson?