Why a front-loaded offer could spoil the Ravens’ hopes of keeping QB Lamar Jackson

If the Ravens lose Jackson this offseason, it won’t be because of “poison pill” clauses in contract offers. (Those have been banned by the CBA for over a decade.) Nor will it be because the Ravens are actively seeking a franchise reset; coach John Harbaugh has reiterated that the team is “200%” committed to Jackson, and general manager Eric DeCosta said in January that he and Harbaugh have little interest in a “total rebuild.”