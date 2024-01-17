Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, two months after suffering what was feared to be a season-ending injury, left open the possibility Wednesday that he could return for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Houston Texans.

Andrews, who underwent ankle surgery after leaving a mid-November win over the Cincinnati Bengals and returned to practice Friday, said he’s “feeling good at where I’m at right now” but acknowledged that his recovery was “still day-by-day.” In his first comments to reporters since the injury, he indicated that a decision on his availability for the Ravens’ playoff opener could be a game-time decision.

“I think it’s how I feel at the end of the day,” he said. “Just knowing how good this team, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I’m going to be helpful to the team, I’m going to go. If I feel like I’m close but not there, I’ll let these guys go and hopefully get back next weekend.”

He was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Andrews, who finished third on the team in receiving yards (544) and first in touchdowns (six) despite playing in just 10 games, said he’s “starting to feel really good,” notably with his ability to get in and out of routes. Each week, he said, he’s made “big jumps” in his recovery.

“It’s been a test, that’s for sure,” said Andrews, who credited the Ravens’ coaching and medical staff, as well as owner Steve Bisciotti, for their help in his comeback. “This is the first time I’ve ever been through anything like this. It’s tough, but you get around this team and you get around the guys, and everybody in this building has been extremely supportive, and I can’t tell you how much that means to me, how much it matters. It makes me want to come in here, work every day, come back to this team and help this team win a Super Bowl. That’s what matters.”

Andrews, who was hurt on a hip-drop tackle, a controversial technique that the NFL could address this offseason, declined to comment on whether they should be banned. He also said he didn’t blame Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who tackled him, for the injury, saying he was “just playing ball.”

“It was kind of an unfortunate event,” he said. “I’m going to let everybody else do their thing. If they want to ban the tackle, fine. But I’m going to go out there and play hard, no matter what.”