The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Ravens’ newest draft class is complete, and the team’s construction of its undrafted-free-agent haul is underway. Did general manager Eric DeCosta make the grade? Here’s how The Banner’s sports staff rates the nine-man group.

Kyle Goon, sports columnist: B

I like the Ravens’ strategy. It’s time-tested, has netted them good results, and they always stick to their core principles, which is what competent organizations do. Nate Wiggins is great value for the end of the first round. However, the Ravens should have made at least one move to snag one more offensive lineman early.

As everyone has noted, this was a historic draft for top-end linemen, so it feels like a miss to come away only with tackle Roger Rosengarten in the first four rounds. Perhaps center Nick Samac has upside that was overshadowed by an injury. Rosengarten should be a contributor, but the Ravens still need a lot of help upfront.

Investing in the secondary has always been a winner for the Ravens, and I’m intrigued by fourth-rounder T.J. Tampa as a sleeper pick. Late skill position picks don’t bother me. Rasheen Ali was a productive college back, in the mold of what the Ravens traditionally look for in the draft, and he can help cover backup carries as Keaton Mitchell gets healthy. Devin Leary was not his best at Kentucky but will be developed as a third QB with little urgency to step on the field.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter: B+

Over the draft’s first four rounds, the Ravens’ patience paid off. Without sacrificing draft capital, they found a rising star at cornerback (Nick Wiggins), a potential Week 1 starter at right tackle (Roger Rosengarten) and high-upside prospects at outside linebacker (Adisa Isaac), wide receiver (Devontez Walker) and corner (T.J. Tampa). Rasheen Ali fits the bill as a Day 3 running back, too.

But, given the limited depth of this draft class, DeCosta’s decisions to spend a sixth-round pick on an inaccurate, older quarterback prospect (Devin Leary) and wait until the seventh round to draft a second offensive lineman (center Nick Samac) were curious. Offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn had 28 interior linemen ranked among Bleacher Report’s top 200 prospects overall, and the Ravens didn’t draft any. The offseason departures of starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson should’ve warranted a more urgent response.

Giana Han, Ravens reporter: B

Like my colleagues, my main concern with this draft is the lack of offensive linemen. Both the cornerback and wide receiver position groups need depth — but the offensive line needs starters.

After the Ravens made their final pick, DeCosta mentioned that they have faith in the reserve linemen on their roster, including Ben Cleveland, David Faalele and Andrew Voorhees. However, this draft gave the Ravens the opportunity to add linemen with higher upsides. For a team that loves the run, you would think that would be the priority.

Overall, the draft seemed like a good one, with multiple needs addressed and a number of players who were ranked higher than what the Ravens got them for. It will take years to determine how things truly went. We have yet to see them try to make the transition, and for some players it could take years.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The only real surprise was that they used a sixth-round pick on a quarterback who wasn’t highly rated. Considering only one more quarterback was selected in the draft and not until midway through the seventh round, they probably didn’t need to waste the pick. Otherwise, they balanced need with talent nicely and walked away with a lot of things checked off on their offseason to-do list.

Brandon Weigel, assistant sports editor: A-

As much as the Ravens talk about sticking to their board and taking the best player available, DeCosta and his staff seemed to key in the biggest holes on the roster in the early rounds. This is not a complaint.

Cornerback may not seem as pressing a need as offensive tackle, but with Marlon Humphrey’s health issues and Brandon Stephens set to become a free agent after 2024, the room needed an injection of talent. There’s not much left in the cupboard after those two.

DeCosta found a potential lockdown corner in first-round pick Nick Wiggins and doubled up by taking T.J. Tampa, a prospect some had going as high as the second round, at No. 130.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

They addressed tackle with Washington’s Roger Rosengarten, who should see starts as the right bookend sooner rather than later, and followed it by adding much needed depth at edge (Adisa Isaac) and wide receiver (Devontez Walker).

I’m more willing to forgive the lack of a guard. DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh seem to feel confident in their internal options, a combination of Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Andrew Voorhees, Josh Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. The other areas they addressed were more pressing needs.