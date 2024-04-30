The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

With two days to spare before the deadline, the Ravens decided to pick up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option, giving him another guaranteed season with his former and new teammate Penn State outside linebacker Adisa Isaac.

The fifth-year option adds an extra year onto Oweh’s rookie contract, but his pay will jump from the $2.2 million he will make this season to $13.251 million in 2025. After this year’s draft concluded, general manager Eric DeCosta declined to share any thoughts on whether they would pick up the option. The Ravens had until May 2 to decide.

When the news broke Tuesday, Oweh shared on his Instagram story: “Prayers and patience, AGTG (All glory to God).”

The Raven’s 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, Oweh had a tumultuous start to his career. He got off to a strong start with three sacks in his first five games but ended his rookie season on the inactive list due to a foot injury.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The following year, Oweh played every game, but his sack production dropped from five sacks in 15 games to three in 17. His defensive snaps dropped over the course of the season as well. He went from playing over 75% of the team’s defensive snaps to around one third by the end of the season.

Oweh had to deal with yet another injury to kick off the 2023 season. His ankle injury, suffered in Week 2, kept him out of four games. Upon returning from injury, he recorded a sack in his first game back and had five sacks over the final 11 games.

However, Oweh showed signs he could be so much more. He often cleanly beat his blocker but failed to bring the quarterback down. General manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL Combine he wasn’t concerned by the lack of sacks.

“We were really happy with his game this year,” DeCosta said. “I think sometimes people get really caught up in the number of sacks that people get. We prefer to look at pressures and disruptions and their ability to affect the game. Odafe’s probably one of the hardest-working players we have on our defense. He has a great motor, plays with a passion. He’s an exciting young prospect.”

Oweh finished the season with 12 quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Reference, and 51 pressures, according to PFF. Outside the numbers, he showed marked improvement under pass rush coach Chuck Smith’s tutelage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

At the annual owners’ meetings in Orlando, coach John Harbaugh spoke of high hopes for Oweh and David Ojabo, who suffered a season ending injury in Week 3.

“I think David is going to just breakout,” Harbaugh said. “I think he and Odafe are going to be partners in crime. I think those guys are going to play great together. They are ready to roll, man. Every time I talk to them [and] every time I see them, they are brimming with enthusiasm. They are working hard, and [David] is healthy. They are both healthy. I can’t wait to get to work with those guys.”

Ojabo, another linebacker who’s career has been affected by injuries, will enter his final year of his rookie deal in 2026, and veteran Kyle Van Noy signed a two-year contract this offseason.

Tavius Robinson’s rookie deal is up in 2027, and Isaac’s will go through 2028.

Isaac was the Raven’s third-round draft pick this year, and he said in his introductory press conference that Oweh helped recruit him to Penn State.