The Ravens’ hopes and dreams, as with almost every other franchise’s, are inextricable from the availability of their QB1. An injury to Jackson can prove insurmountable. In 2021, he suffered a bone bruise in his ankle in Week 14, and the injury-depleted Ravens watched an 8-3 start crumble into an 8-9 finish. Last season, Jackson sprained his MCL in Week 12 and missed the Ravens’ final six games, including a playoff loss to the Bengals.