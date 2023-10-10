Former Ravens running back Ray Rice has withdrawn an appeal that he filed in a workers’ compensation case after his attorney and counsel for the team and its insurance company reported that they had reached a settlement.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial in Baltimore County Circuit Court later this week, but the parties reported last Thursday that they had resolved the matter. The terms of the settlement are not included in court documents.

Rice, 36, filed a workers’ compensation claim in 2021 and reported, “I injured my back as a result of repetitive trauma while playing football for the Baltimore Ravens.” The Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission held a hearing and later disallowed the claim after finding that he “did not sustain an occupational disease of back injury arising out and in the course of employment.”

He then filed a petition for review in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

“Mr. Rice seeks an award finding that his back condition is an occupational disease that has its genesis in his employment with the Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership,” wrote Benjamin Boscolo, Rice’s attorney, in court documents. “This will entitle him to an award of lifetime medical care that is a direct result of the occupational disease if his back condition.”

Meanwhile, James Reed, an attorney for the Ravens and Great Divide Insurance Co., wrote in court documents that the workers’ compensation order should be upheld.

According to the NFL Players Association, the union that represents players, they are eligible for workers’ compensation.

Rice played six seasons, including on the team that won Super Bowl XLVII, and made the Pro Bowl three times. He was cut by the Ravens and indefinitely suspended by the NFL after TMZ Sports released video of him punching and knocking out his fiancée, Janay, who’s now his wife, in an elevator at what used to be called Revel Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

In a recent exclusive interview with WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner’s media partner, Rice said he’s undergone intensive counseling and continues to work with therapists. He spoke about having to take care of his household starting at a young age and how he overcompensated after he was drafted.

“I was a man at 11,” Rice said, “and a boy at 21.”

Rice said he’s thankful to be in the space he’s in now. He said he did not previously understand the severity of domestic violence.