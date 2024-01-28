Are you Ready For It?

Before the game even began, football fans crowded to M&T Bank Stadium to tailgate and prepare to watch the Ravens play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday.

But fans of the game weren’t the only ones flocking to the stadium. Superfans of Taylor Swift — Swifties — descended on the stadium, too, in hopes of catching a glimpse of the musical sensation/girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Brianna and Craig Wooten traveled from Tbilisi, Georgia to see their first Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. It’s the first time the Ravens have ever hosted the AFC Championship game, and the first time it’s been held in Baltimore since the 1971 Baltimore Colts. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“End Game” is a song from Swift’s “reputation” album.

Football fans and Taylor Swift fans alike gathered at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday, some with signs and outfits connecting the singing sensation to football.

A flag references the song “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from Swift’s album “Lover” (this author’s favorite album from the artist, in case you were curious) next to a woman who appears to be cosplaying as Swift, sporting her signature red lipstick. The Swift lookalike holds a sign that references “Enchanted,” a fan favorite song from the album “Speak Now.”

“King of My Heart” is another song off the “reputation” album. The sign was made in support of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who the fan says doesn’t get enough credit.

The Ravens Era is a clear reference to Swift’s international Eras Tour. Here Aubrey Schaffer smiles for a photo in the shirt referencing multiple Ravens players including Lamar Jackson — who caught his own pass during the game.

Football fans and Taylor Swift fans alike gathered at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday, some with signs and outfits connecting the singing sensation to football. (Kylie Cooper)

Adalyn, 6, made a sign for Swift last night. It includes multipe references to the artist’s work, including the lyrics to “Shake it Off” and “Blank Space.”

With the Ravens trailing in the third quarter, we’re thinking many Baltimore fans are hoping that the team will take a hint from Swift and “Shake it Off.”