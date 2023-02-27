UCLA hires Ravens assistant coach D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn has been named UCLA’s defensive coordinator, leaving coach John Harbaugh with another assistant position to fill this offseason.

Lynn, 33, who joined the Ravens in 2021, oversaw one of the team’s strongest positions last season. Safeties Kyle Hamilton (No. 1), Marcus Williams (No. 18) and Geno Stone (No. 28) all ranked among Pro Football Focus’ 30 highest-rated safeties (minimum 300 defensive snaps). Chuck Clark, meanwhile, was the signal-caller for one of the NFL’s top defenses.

“We are excited to add D’Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator,” UCLA coach Brian Kelly said in a statement Monday. “His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact. I look forward to watching him develop our players both on and off the field.”

With Lynn’s departure, the Ravens now have a vacancy at safeties coach along with wide receivers coach. After last week’s shuffling, former quarterbacks coach James Urban and former running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg also do not currently have formal titles on Harbaugh’s staff.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.