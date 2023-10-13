St. Frances cornerback Ify Obidegwu lets his play do the talking

“St. Frances helped me realize my potential,” Obidegwu said. “It’s a small place, and the weight room is not fancy. But what I love about being here is that it reminds me every day of what I saw from my parents, that you have to grind for everything and nothing comes easy. I’m truly blessed to be here. Coach Messay [Hailemariam] is a phenomenal human being that treats all of his players as if they’re his own children. I feel like we have the best coaching staff in the world, and I can’t imagine what my life would be like right now if I was anywhere else.”