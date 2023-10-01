It’s only Week 4, but already the Ravens face their second important AFC North test. The Cleveland Browns, by nearly every measure, have the best defense in the league. Teams have been unable to gain yards on the ground or in the air against them.

But then again the Browns will be without starting QB Deshaun Watson and RB Nick Chubb, and Baltimore’s defense has been, by any reasonable standard, better than expected given the injuries at outside linebacker and in the secondary.

First quarter

The Ravens answer Cleveland’s field goal with three bad plays that do not deserve to be described here.

Ravens 7, Browns 3 (2:21)

Brandon Stephens was the hero of the last drive. This time, a big pass interference by him puts the Browns in the red zone. What happened, really, was that the throw was so bad and behind the receiver that Stephens never would have anticipated the way the receiver stopped mid-route.

Then the Browns run backward to lose 20 yards on one play. And on the next Dorian Thompson-Robinson tries to play rugby, leading to a 3rd and 31. The Browns get five yards on 3rd and settle for a 53-yard field goal.

What a weird drive.

A brutal early inury for the Ravens

Daryl Worley, one of several players who was forced to play more than 100 snaps last week, is in the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Ravens 7, Browns 0 (6:38)

Right after the turnover the Ravens go to what works: Lamar Jackson keeps the football and dashes into the end zone behind the lead block of Morgan Moses. Only the second TD allowed by the Browns.

Not so comfortable this time

A very messy second drive out of rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ends when his errant throw is tipped into the air and caught by Brandon Stephens. He jumps up and returns the ball 52 yards.

Nothing working for Ravens offense

On first down of Baltimore’s second drive, Lamar Jackson has time to find Gus Edwards for a short gain. But on second, Myles Garrett overwhelms Patrick Mekari for a sack. And on third down Tyler Linderbaum, back from an ankle injury, is called for Baltimore’s second false start.

This offensive line is not dealing so well with the Browns.

Jackson has time to throw on third down but finds Mark Andrews for a gain that is six yards short of the first down.

Of note, former Ravens pass rusher Za’Darius Smith went to the blue tent for injury evaluation during the drive.

Browns rookie QB looks comfortable

Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked very good on his first drive (3 for 5, 24 yards, generally in rhythm with his throws), but a big pass breakup by Roquan Smith and timely pressure by new Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy forces a punt.

Ravens squander strong run to start

The Ravens receive the opening kickoff and will get an immediate look at this Cleveland defense.

Gus Edwards gains six yards on his first carry. That’s a true achievement against this front, which has generally been hitting backs before they even get back to the line.

But on second down, Morgan Moses is called for a false start. Facing 2nd and 9, the Ravens opt for a swing pass to Edwards but he’s hit for a gain of only 3.

Jackson rolls right on 3rd down — which you’ll probably see a fair bit today — but his receivers go no separation and he had no room to run.

A three-and-out to start for Baltimore.

Inactives

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have ruled starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens and will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the AFC North matchup.

Watson was limited in practice all week with a right (throwing) shoulder injury but told reporters Friday that he expected to play. Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, had an impressive preseason but has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game.

With Watson ruled out, the Ravens went from slight underdogs to slight favorites Sunday morning despite significant injuries themselves. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) are inactive. Quarterback Josh Johnson is the emergency third-string quarterback.

Williams was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday in his first week back since his Week 1 injury. He was considered questionable for Sunday’s game. In his absence, Ravens safety Daryl Worley could see significant action at defense.

Running back Justice Hill (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (back), who were also considered questionable, were activated. With Gus Edwards cleared to play after a possible concussion last week and Hill back after missing one game, the offense will have two of its top ball carriers available.

The Browns also activated starting tight end David Njoku, who suffered burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit.

— Jonas Shaffer

