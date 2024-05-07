The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The body of the sixth person missing since the Key Bridge collapsed in late March has been recovered from the Patapsco River, officials said Tuesday, closing a search for the construction workers who were on the span when the Dali struck it.

Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said troopers along with the FBI notified the family of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, after confirming his identity.

The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, were recovered March 27. The body of Maynor Suazo Sandoval was recovered on April 5. The body of Miguel Luna, 49, was recovered May 2.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Butler said in a statement.

Gov. Wes Moore thanked Maryland State Police and the FBI for their “relentless effort” in finding the men and returning them to their families.

“We pray for José Mynor López, his family, and all those who love him. It is with solemn relief that he will be reunited with his loved ones, and we ask, again, to respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time,” Moore said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.”

While the recovery efforts have now ended, the government is still working to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore. To reestablish the 50-foot channel that services much of the port, authorities need move the Dali, which has been trapped under the wreckage of the Key Bridge.

Shredded shipping containers on the cargo ship Dali, which toppled the Francis Scott Key bridge when it crashed into it in March, are seen on April 25, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Removing that wreckage and freeing the Dali will require the use of controlled explosives, WJZ reported. When asked about those controlled explosives Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore referred to it as “precision cutting.”

“Right now, the Dali still has anywhere from 3-4,000 tons of steel that’s sitting on top of it,” Moore said. “What they’re doing are best practices and historic best practices in the way you remove large amounts of steel.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin were on the floor of the Senate Tuesday afternoon, urging their fellow lawmakers to support the Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act.

Under the proposed legislation, the federal government would bear 100% of the costs to build a new bridge where the Key Bridge once spanned. For similar projects, states are typically required to chip in 10% of the cost.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said last week that rebuilding the Key Bridge is expected to cost between $1.7 and $1.9 billion and to be completed by fall 2028.

The FBI is investigating the cause of the crash.