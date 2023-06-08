Air quality in Baltimore region worsens Thursday to ‘hazardous’ and ‘unhealthy’

Editor’s note: The Baltimore Banner is providing this news free to all readers as a public service.

The air quality in Baltimore and the surrounding region is worse Thursday morning than it was Wednesday. Parts of the region have “very unhealthy” air and some have “hazardous” air, according to AirNow.gov.

Your questions, answered Air quality alert in Baltimore: What you need to know

Where the air is considered “very unhealthy,” there is an increased risk of health effects for everyone. “Hazardous” is considered an emergency condition.

What’s new today

Baltimore City sent out a text message around 7:45 a.m. alerting residents to the air quality and urging people to stay indoors and wear a mask while outside. The city did not appear to use its emergency call system, as it has for youth curfews.

Baltimore County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities during the school day, including field trips, because of the air quality. An email sent to parents said the school would make a decision about after-school activities later in the morning.

Flights into the region, including in Philadelphia and New York, have been paused because of low visibility. As of 9:15 a.m., flights at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport are on schedule.

We have paused flights from the Northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for @LGAairport. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 8, 2023

What’s going on?

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is being carried by the wind to the skies over Baltimore and much of the northeastern United States. It’s the reason the sky has looked so hazy lately, and why you might smell smoke if you’re outside.

Wildfire smoke is a mix of gasses and and fine particles and can make anyone sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects, including coughing, irritated sinuses and headaches.

NEW: This morning, AQI in and around Baltimore is either “very unhealthy” or “hazardous.” pic.twitter.com/zBwubcrNbd — Cody Boteler (@codyboteler) June 8, 2023

Wildfire smoke creates a kind of air pollution called PM2.5, which is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter. For comparison, a human hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter. Particles that small can get into your lungs and bloodstream and cause health concerns. Kevin Stewart, who is the director of environmental health at the American Lung Association, said air quality this poor is “very unhealthy for everyone.”

“People at high-risk can experience problems, but others can too, and it may be a surprise to them. Maybe they have an issue with asthma or a heart problem and didn’t realize it. And your lung capacity declines after your early twenties, so you have less reserve there,” he said. “Air pollution like this kills people.”

As much as possible, stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to keep yourself safe. If you go outside, avoid strenuous activity and especially prolonged strenuous activity.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

You should consider wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask outdoors to block some of the particulate matter.

This story will be updated.