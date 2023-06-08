Orioles ‘hope’ air quality doesn’t impact three-game series at Camden Yards vs. the Royals

The team says it will ‘continue to monitor’ the situation as it wraps up its series in Milwaukee

Aron Yohannes

Published 6/8/2023 11:41 a.m. EDT, Updated 6/8/2023 11:46 a.m. EDT

Will Simmons walks his dog, Lulu, through Federal Hill Park, in Baltimore. Air quality in Baltimore remains at dangerous levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketing the city on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
The Orioles are hopeful their three-game series that starts tomorrow in Baltimore against the Kansas City Royals will go on as scheduled despite the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

“We will continue to monitor with Major League Baseball but we hope to play all games as scheduled this weekend,” a team spokesman told The Baltimore Banner on Thursday.

The Orioles and Royals are set to play Friday at 7:05 p.m., though it remains unknown how much conditions will improve by then. First pitch for Saturday is slated for 4:05 p.m. while Sunday’s matchup is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Conditions in the Baltimore region worsened Thursday morning as of 6:45 a.m., reaching “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” levels. Baltimore’s air quality is in the red zone, which means the air is unhealthy for all people and there is an increased risk of health effects for everyone.

The smoke from the wildfires has already put a dent in the baseball schedule along the East Coast. Two MLB games were canceled Wednesday afternoon: the Yankees versus White Sox and Phillies versus Tigers were both postponed because of the air quality. Both were rescheduled for Thursday, but it’s not known if those games will still continue.

The last time MLB postponed games due to poor air quality was 2020, when two games between the Mariners and Giants were moved to San Francisco’s Oracle Park, instead.

The Orioles are playing the Brewers in Milwaukee today with a 2:05 p.m. start.

This story will be updated.

Orioles reporter Andy Kostka contributed to this report.

