Maryland is getting ready for another round of winter weather, with snow expected tonight into early Saturday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of Maryland from this evening into Saturday morning. The watch impacts portions of central, western and northern Maryland, which includes Washington, Frederick, Carroll, northern Baltimore and northern Harford Counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, southern Baltimore County and areas to the south and east.

The steadiest snow is most likely from late Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to be 2 to 4 inches in some areas.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Due to temperatures at or slightly below freezing during the snow event, some slick travel and snow-covered roads are expected in some areas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Conditions should improve significantly and quickly by Saturday morning as temperatures rise through the mid to upper 30s and then eventually into the lower 40s by Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will begin to filter back into the area by afternoon, and most of the snow should melt by Saturday night.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, after a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the mid-20s, rising to the upper 40s by afternoon. Sunshine will continue into the next week, starting on Presidents Day, with highs near 50 Monday afternoon. Overnight lows Monday will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs on Tuesday will again reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will become even warmer heading into the middle part of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas may reach 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

The next storm system approaches the area by late week, with a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.

