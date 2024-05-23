The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore City Office of Animal Control and the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office seized 83 dogs and one cat Thursday from a single resident in Northwest Baltimore.

All 84 animals were transported directly to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (often called BARCS) for housing and medical care. The dogs are a mix of ages, sizes and breeds. They were being housed “in small crates stacked on top of one another,” according to BARCS.

Photos and videos shared by the organization show several types of dogs, including what appear to be very young puppies, that were rescued from the home.

The animals were in an unsafe and unhealthy environment — officials said they were found covered in excrement and insects, and the house, described as a rowhome in Northwest Baltimore, had “dismal” air quality that made it hard to breathe.

The medical care and space that the rescued dogs will require at BARCS are placing a strain on the already burdened shelter. (Handout/BARCS)

The veterinary team at BARCS had to set up a “temporary triage” to begin immediately providing care to each of the animals as they came in, because the large number of animals is beyond the shelter’s typical capacity.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said they had been working “nonstop” since the morning and were still processing animal intakes.

While the animals are able to receive medical care and humane treatment at the city-run shelter, the case exacerbates an already difficult situation.

BARCS already had more than 150 dogs on site, according to Jennifer Brause, the organization’s executive director.

“And because these dogs are part of an active investigation with Animal Control, they are required to stay in our shelter until they are cleared to be adopted. We are in desperate need of help from our Baltimore community — and quickly,” she said in a statement.

The shelter is responsible for the housing and care of the animals, and all costs associated with the case. Every dog from the seizure requires medical care, officials said, including vaccines, spay/neuter and “more complicated treatment plans.”

The dogs rescued Thursday are not available for adoption but the shelter has asked concerned residents to foster other animals and adopt if they are able. (Handout photo/BARCS)

The dogs in this “hoarding case” are not available for adoption, but there are ways to help. BARCS said people can help by donating to the restricted Medical Care Fund, purchasing items and supplies from the shelter’s wish list, adopting other dogs at the shelter or becoming a foster for BARCS animals.

Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga, Baltimore’s health commissioner, said the dogs were rescued from a “challenging situation.”

“These dogs, now in the care of BARCS, will receive the attention and support they urgently need. With the help of the community, we hope that many will step forward to donate for medical care or adopt or foster a shelter pet,” she said in a statement.

Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether any charges have been filed related to this case.

This is a developing story.