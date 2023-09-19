Adnan Syed calls for Maryland attorney general to launch investigation into his case

Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School in a case with multiple twists and turns documented in the podcast “Serial,” spoke to reporters on Tuesday for almost three hours and called for the Maryland attorney general to investigate the conduct of the trial prosecutors.

Sitting on a chair next to a 70-inch TV in the basement of his parents’ home in Woodlawn, Syed, now 42, sat near his younger brother, Yusuf, and mother, Shamim, and went through a presentation that featured court documents, opinions and transcripts from the case and professed his innocence. The investigation, he said, should include questioning the trial prosecutors, Kevin Urick and Kathleen Murphy, as well as Steve Kelly, an attorney who represented the family of Hae Min Lee, Syed’s ex-girlfriend and classmate.

Toward the end of the presentation, Syed said his family will submit a letter outlining new information in the case to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Brown. He has a long history of standing up for Maryland families,” Syed told reporters on the one year anniversary of his release from prison. “And we’re just asking that he please stand up for our family as well.”

Syed was found guilty at a second trial in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

From the beginning, Syed has maintained his innocence. He was 17 at the time.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to be released from prison. Hae Min Lee’s brother, Young Lee, had asked the judge to postpone the hearing for one week and then pursued an appeal.

The state’s attorney at the time, Marilyn Mosby, later dropped the charges, citing new DNA test results. But the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled 2-1 to reinstate Syed’s conviction and ordered a new transparent, legally compliant hearing in the case.

The Maryland Supreme Court later agreed to hear the case. Oral argument is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Syed has remained free while the appeals process plays out.

