Maryland Supreme Court agrees to hear appeals in Adnan Syed case

The Maryland Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal from Adnan Syed challenging a ruling to reinstate his conviction and sentence in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

The justices also agreed to take up a petition that Lee’s family filed in the case. Oral argument is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Syed, now 42, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

He was 17 at the time and has always maintained his innocence. The case received worldwide attention in 2014 with the release of the hit podcast “Serial.”

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn later granted the motion and ordered Syed to immediately be released from prison. Prosecutors had 30 days to either schedule a new date for trial or drop the charges.

Phinn denied a request from Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, to delay the hearing for one week so he could attend the court proceeding in-person. She allowed him to make a statement over Zoom.

The Appellate Court of Maryland ruled earlier this year 2-1 to reinstate Syed’s conviction and sentence, ruling that Young Lee’s rights to prior notice of the hearing and in-person attendance were violated.

Assistant Public Defender Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney and director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law, asked the state’s highest court to take the case. The family of Hae Min Lee also urged the justices to hear the matter and ensure that victims are given a “meaningful voice.”

Meanwhile, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General argued that while the previous ruling was correct, both sides raised “novel questions of broad public importance” that warranted the high court taking the case.

Georgetown University hired Syed to work at its Prisons and Justice Initiative after his release from prison. He continues to remain free during the appeals process.